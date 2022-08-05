Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $337,000 Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global stock opened at $41.81 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.52. The company has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.11%.

CARR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.73.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

