Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $355,000 Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 210.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,636,000 after acquiring an additional 343,127 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,759,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,003,403,000 after acquiring an additional 186,138 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 223,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,501,000 after acquiring an additional 102,824 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $11,379,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 572.4% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 101,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,181,000 after acquiring an additional 86,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $95.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $93.41 and a 1 year high of $143.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.51 and its 200-day moving average is $123.00.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.40). Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CINF shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 510 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.66 per share, with a total value of $49,296.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,528.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,474.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,989.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,528.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

