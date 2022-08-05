Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQNR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 378.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 2,643.5% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Channing Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 118.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQNR. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. DNB Markets raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.67.

Equinor ASA Trading Down 3.6 %

Equinor ASA stock opened at $35.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.17 and its 200-day moving average is $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.60. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $19.70 and a 1 year high of $39.15. The company has a market cap of $116.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36.05 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 43.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinor ASA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.51%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.