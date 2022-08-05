Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,284 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at $760,634,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,207,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,079,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,538 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,932,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,806,000 after buying an additional 2,102,375 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,978,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,159,000 after buying an additional 1,610,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,702,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $616,531,000 after buying an additional 1,376,615 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. CIBC downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.90.

Shares of BNS stock opened at $60.77 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $54.23 and a fifty-two week high of $74.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.67.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 25.78%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.801 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.63%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

