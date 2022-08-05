Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.8% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $162.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.68. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $177.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.39. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.82.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

