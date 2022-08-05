Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 87.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 235,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,787,000 after buying an additional 109,895 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 38,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 31.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after buying an additional 7,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 56.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.42.

Shares of PRU opened at $95.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.42. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.73 and a twelve month high of $124.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 8.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

