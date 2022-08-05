Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 281 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in National Grid during the first quarter worth $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in National Grid by 65.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in National Grid during the first quarter worth $36,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Grid during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in National Grid during the first quarter worth $46,000. 3.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,200 ($14.70) to GBX 1,225 ($15.01) in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,145.00.

National Grid Trading Down 0.3 %

National Grid Dividend Announcement

NGG stock opened at $69.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.25. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $59.53 and a 52 week high of $80.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $1.1573 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd.

National Grid Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Featured Articles

