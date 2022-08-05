Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $420,100,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 1,730.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 76,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,533,000 after buying an additional 71,941 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,144,000 after buying an additional 48,423 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 722.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 44,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,679,000 after buying an additional 38,836 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 3,560.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,273,000 after buying an additional 30,762 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. MKM Partners started coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,169.41.

AutoZone stock opened at $2,164.13 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,503.30 and a 1-year high of $2,267.40. The stock has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,116.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,030.62.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.87 by $3.16. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $26.48 earnings per share. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

