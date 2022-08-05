Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the period. 2.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NYSE TAK opened at $13.93 on Friday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $17.31. The company has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

(Get Rating)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, oncology, and neuroscience.

Featured Stories

