Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stake in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) by 126.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,394 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 7.9% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 84,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,207 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 155.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 44,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,830 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 80.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 20,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 9,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of Korea Electric Power stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.97. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $11.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The utilities provider reported ($3.85) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative net margin of 17.88% and a negative return on equity of 16.60%.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments. It generates power from nuclear, coal, oil, liquefied natural gas, internal combustion, combined-cycle, integrated gasification combined cycle, hydro, wind, solar, fuel cell, biogas, and other sources.

