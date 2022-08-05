Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 108 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,078,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,789,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,474 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,720,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,154,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,863 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,331,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,538,000 after acquiring an additional 274,575 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,599,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,789,000 after acquiring an additional 44,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,287,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,713,000 after acquiring an additional 95,545 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,604,549.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,510,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.14.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $129.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.31. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.63 and a 1 year high of $178.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.02%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

