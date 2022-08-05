Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 1,687 Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its position in shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,460 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 862,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,091,000 after acquiring an additional 111,388 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 218,816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 119,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 30,112 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 443.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 47,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of James Hardie Industries stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. James Hardie Industries plc has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $41.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.48.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 48.48%. The business had revenue of $968.20 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. James Hardie Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.75%.

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

