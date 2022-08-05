Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 241 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 722.8% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 897.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.64.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $54.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.81. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

