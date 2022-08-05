R Carter Pate Sells 1,923 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Stock

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) Director R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total value of $64,170.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,343.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
R Carter Pate also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 8th, R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares of Option Care Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $57,690.00.
- On Wednesday, June 1st, R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares of Option Care Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $58,728.42.
Option Care Health Stock Performance
NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $34.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.66. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.34 and a 1 year high of $35.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.32.
Institutional Trading of Option Care Health
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the fourth quarter worth $85,991,000. Venor Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the fourth quarter worth $15,601,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,032,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,972 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 2,435.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,274,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,700 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 65.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,676,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,722 shares during the period. 98.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OPCH shares. TheStreet upgraded Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Option Care Health from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Option Care Health from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.
About Option Care Health
Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Option Care Health (OPCH)
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
- Can FuelCell Energy Surge Higher This Year?
- Is It Time to Take a Ride on Cedar Fair Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.