R Carter Pate Sells 1,923 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Stock

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) Director R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total value of $64,170.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,343.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

R Carter Pate also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 8th, R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares of Option Care Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $57,690.00.

On Wednesday, June 1st, R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares of Option Care Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $58,728.42.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $34.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.66. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.34 and a 1 year high of $35.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Trading of Option Care Health

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). Option Care Health had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $980.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the fourth quarter worth $85,991,000. Venor Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the fourth quarter worth $15,601,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,032,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,972 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 2,435.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,274,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,700 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 65.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,676,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,722 shares during the period. 98.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OPCH shares. TheStreet upgraded Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Option Care Health from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Option Care Health from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

