R Scott Meyers Sells 1,000 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $64,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,430,361.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

R Scott Meyers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 1st, R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $61,870.00.

On Wednesday, June 1st, R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $80,510.00.

PDC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $54.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. PDC Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $34.52 and a one year high of $89.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 2.63.

PDC Energy Increases Dividend

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.54. PDC Energy had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 16.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PDCE. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut shares of PDC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDC Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $918,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $398,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $382,000.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

