Raymond James Boosts Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target to C$57.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Enbridge’s FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ENB. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CSFB cut their target price on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$58.33.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at C$55.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$112.60 billion and a PE ratio of 23.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$55.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$55.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.20. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$46.88 and a 12 month high of C$59.69.

Enbridge Announces Dividend

Enbridge ( TSE:ENB Get Rating ) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 140.66%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

