Raymond James Comments on Enbridge Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enbridge in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.96 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.04. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share.
Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.13 billion.
Enbridge Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of ENB stock opened at C$55.61 on Friday. Enbridge has a 1-year low of C$46.88 and a 1-year high of C$59.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$55.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$55.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.20, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of C$112.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07.
Enbridge Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 140.66%.
Enbridge Company Profile
Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.
