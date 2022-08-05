Real Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBD) Short Interest Up 17.0% in July

Real Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the June 30th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 287,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Real Brands Price Performance

Shares of RLBD stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Real Brands has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03.

Real Brands Company Profile

Real Brands, Inc engages in the extraction of hemp cannabinol (CBD) oil/isolate, wholesale of CBD oils and isolate, and production and sale of hemp-derived CBD products. It offers topical creams and gels, cosmetics, tinctures, oils, capsules, vape cartridges, oral sprays, lotions, and other products.

