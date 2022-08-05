Reginal Spiller Sells 1,600 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Stock

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $50,304.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,936.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Range Resources Trading Down 5.6 %

Range Resources stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Range Resources Co. has a one year low of $12.37 and a one year high of $37.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.90 and its 200 day moving average is $27.62.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.15. Range Resources had a return on equity of 56.92% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 181.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 1.6% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 22,837 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 64.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 34.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 3.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,580 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Range Resources by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 48,203 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on RRC. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “assumes” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet upgraded Range Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Range Resources to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Range Resources from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Range Resources from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

About Range Resources

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.