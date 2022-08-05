Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $20.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Repay from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Repay from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Repay from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $13.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -48.82 and a beta of 0.68. Repay has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $24.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.85% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $67.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Repay will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Kight bought 37,262 shares of Repay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.79 per share, for a total transaction of $402,056.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,386,882 shares in the company, valued at $14,964,456.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Repay news, Director Peter J. Kight purchased 37,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.79 per share, with a total value of $402,056.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,386,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,964,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard E. Thornburgh purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $50,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,655.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 157,762 shares of company stock worth $1,757,952. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPAY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Repay by 42.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Repay by 434.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 8,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

