Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $276.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RGEN shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens increased their target price on Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on Repligen in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Repligen Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $243.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.83 and a beta of 1.07. Repligen has a 52 week low of $137.21 and a 52 week high of $327.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.67 and a 200-day moving average of $173.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Repligen

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $207.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.06 million. Repligen had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,960,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,933,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 2,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,667 shares in the company, valued at $38,933,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,517 shares of company stock worth $8,095,955. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repligen

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Repligen by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Repligen by 1,629.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Repligen by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,786,000 after buying an additional 85,857 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Repligen by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Repligen by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

