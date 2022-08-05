Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Short Interest Down 16.3% in July

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the June 30th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,863.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,863.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter worth $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Republic Services by 116.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 123.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RSG opened at $141.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Republic Services has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $145.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.46.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Republic Services from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Oppenheimer set a $139.00 price objective on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.33.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

