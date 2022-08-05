Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Caterpillar Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Caterpillar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $3.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.51. The consensus estimate for Caterpillar’s current full-year earnings is $12.63 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Caterpillar’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.50 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CAT. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.27.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $183.64 on Friday. Caterpillar has a 12-month low of $167.08 and a 12-month high of $237.90. The stock has a market cap of $97.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.32 and a 200 day moving average of $204.23.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caterpillar

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,745,224,000 after purchasing an additional 663,885 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,354,582,000 after purchasing an additional 992,608 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,484,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861,936 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,619,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,776,940,000 after purchasing an additional 52,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,272,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,620,419,000 after purchasing an additional 268,133 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 38.40%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Stories

