Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Exelon Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exelon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.68. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Exelon’s current full-year earnings is $2.28 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Exelon’s FY2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.77 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS.

Exelon Stock Performance

Several other analysts have also weighed in on EXC. UBS Group decreased their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.15.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $45.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.01 and its 200 day moving average is $46.30. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $33.43 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelon

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 645.3% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,819,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,085,000 after purchasing an additional 23,220,845 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 20.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,209,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,591,000 after purchasing an additional 15,573,269 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Exelon by 61.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,199,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,663,000 after acquiring an additional 12,205,179 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,435,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,862,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exelon

In other Exelon news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $211,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,255.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.82%.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.