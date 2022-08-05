Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ALSN)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Allison Transmission in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the auto parts company will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.50. The consensus estimate for Allison Transmission’s current full-year earnings is $5.19 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Allison Transmission’s FY2023 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.09). Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 68.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Allison Transmission Stock Down 8.2 %

ALSN has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet raised Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $37.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. Allison Transmission has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allison Transmission

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.9% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,652,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,528,000 after buying an additional 30,883 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the second quarter valued at about $13,393,000. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 6.0% in the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 409,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,730,000 after purchasing an additional 23,225 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the second quarter valued at about $1,690,000. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the second quarter valued at about $3,762,000.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

