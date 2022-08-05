Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $5.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $7.08. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $25.73 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $23.29 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.76 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $19.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.32 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $0.49. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

FANG has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $196.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.42.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $116.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.12. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $162.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.58.

Diamondback Energy announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to reacquire up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $3.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.48%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.09%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,334 shares in the company, valued at $10,100,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,334 shares in the company, valued at $10,100,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,278,834.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $6,740,850. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 51.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

