Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Decreases Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 717 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ODFL. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total transaction of $1,874,674.44. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 809,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,984,039.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

ODFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $305.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup set a $270.00 price target on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.80.

ODFL opened at $299.08 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.31 and a 12-month high of $373.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.99. The company has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.21. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 20.77%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 11.13%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

