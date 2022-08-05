Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $237,000 Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lessened its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ECL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,444,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Ecolab by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,723,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Ecolab by 1,371.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 107,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,233,000 after purchasing an additional 100,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $1,130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL stock opened at $166.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.06. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $143.82 and a one year high of $238.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.44, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on ECL shares. Bank of America downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.12.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

