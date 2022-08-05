Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Makes New $213,000 Investment in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,981,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $145,103.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,865.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Price Performance

NYSE:HUBB opened at $214.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.17. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $170.21 and a 12-month high of $220.47.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 43.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hubbell to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hubbell from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hubbell from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Hubbell Profile

(Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.