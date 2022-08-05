Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases New Stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Teck Resources by 1.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 21,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TECK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

Teck Resources Trading Up 2.5 %

Teck Resources stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.36.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $1.24. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.97%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

