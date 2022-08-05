Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases Shares of 677 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 197.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,538,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,535,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,612,768 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 209.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,330,124,000 after acquiring an additional 10,040,407 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,658,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,470,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018,962 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 238.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,287,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,259,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 207.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,288,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.23.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.1 %

ISRG stock opened at $242.46 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.83 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The firm has a market cap of $86.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.69, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.24.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,787 shares of company stock worth $20,719,321. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

