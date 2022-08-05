Reviewing Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) & CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ)

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) and CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.0% of CBIZ shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of CBIZ shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Nutex Health has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBIZ has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutex Health 0 0 0 0 N/A CBIZ 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Nutex Health and CBIZ, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares Nutex Health and CBIZ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutex Health -113.04% -35.86% -31.48% CBIZ 7.93% 14.56% 5.92%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nutex Health and CBIZ’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nutex Health $18.79 million 121.24 -$13.67 million N/A N/A CBIZ $1.10 billion 2.06 $70.89 million $1.92 23.06

CBIZ has higher revenue and earnings than Nutex Health.

Summary

CBIZ beats Nutex Health on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nutex Health

Nutex Health, Inc. operates as a technology-enabled healthcare services company. It operates through two divisions: Hospital division and Population Health Management division. The Hospital division implements and operates health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments. This division owns and operates 21 facilities in 8 states. The Population Health Management division owns and operates provider networks, such as independent physician associations. Its management services organizations provide management, administrative, and other support services to its affiliated hospitals and physician groups. This division's cloud-based proprietary technology platform aggregates data across multiple information systems, settings, and sources to create a holistic view of each patient and provider, as well as allows to deliver care. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc. provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services. The Benefits and Insurance Services provides employee benefits consulting, payroll/human capital management, property and casualty insurance, and retirement and investment services. The National Practices segment offers information technology managed networking and hardware, and health care consulting services. It primarily serves small and medium-sized businesses, as well as individuals, governmental entities, and not-for-profit enterprises. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

