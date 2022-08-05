Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Has $18.45 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 83,198 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 2.4% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Visa were worth $18,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its position in Visa by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its position in Visa by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc increased its position in Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Visa Stock Up 2.4 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on V. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.64.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $213.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $405.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $242.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

