Robert Ferber Sells 14,533 Shares of Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) Stock

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) CTO Robert Ferber sold 14,533 shares of XOS stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $25,723.41. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 550,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,406.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert Ferber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 1st, Robert Ferber sold 50,000 shares of XOS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $89,500.00.

XOS Price Performance

NASDAQ XOS opened at $1.88 on Friday. Xos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOS ( NASDAQ:XOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that Xos, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of XOS in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.29.

Institutional Trading of XOS

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOS. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in XOS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of XOS in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of XOS in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XOS in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in XOS during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

XOS Company Profile

Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

