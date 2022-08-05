Robert W. Baird Reiterates Neutral Rating for Regions Financial (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RF. Citigroup lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James upgraded Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Regions Financial to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

NYSE RF opened at $21.02 on Wednesday. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.53.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 29,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 22,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 65,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 82,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

