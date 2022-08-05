Robert W. Baird Reiterates Neutral Rating for Regions Financial (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.42% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RF. Citigroup lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James upgraded Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Regions Financial to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.
NYSE RF opened at $21.02 on Wednesday. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.53.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 29,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 22,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 65,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 82,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
