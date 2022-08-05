Robert W. Baird Reiterates Outperform Rating for Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $9.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 81.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BIRD. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Allbirds from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.86.

Allbirds Price Performance

Shares of BIRD opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.47. Allbirds has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $32.44.

Insider Transactions at Allbirds

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $62.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.97 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Allbirds will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allbirds news, CEO Timothy O. Brown purchased 50,000 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Allbirds

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIRD. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the 1st quarter worth about $1,123,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth about $3,720,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. 26.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allbirds Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

See Also

