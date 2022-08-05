Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA) Insider Matthew Ashley Acquires 9,667 Shares of Stock

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA – Get Rating) insider Matthew Ashley bought 9,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 517 ($6.34) per share, with a total value of £49,978.39 ($61,240.52).

Robert Walters Trading Up 1.9 %

LON:RWA opened at GBX 530 ($6.49) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 504.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 602.67. The company has a market cap of £407.42 million and a PE ratio of 1,060.00. Robert Walters plc has a one year low of GBX 444.75 ($5.45) and a one year high of GBX 892 ($10.93).

Robert Walters Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Robert Walters’s payout ratio is presently 40.80%.

Robert Walters Company Profile

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

