Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Acquired by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,713 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 38.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 63,399 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after buying an additional 17,591 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 15,424 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,361 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 45,290 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 11,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROST. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $94.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.89.

Insider Activity

Ross Stores Stock Down 1.0 %

In related news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores stock opened at $83.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.03. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 27.62%.

Ross Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

