Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target to C$34.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ZZZ. TD Securities boosted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$34.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sleep Country Canada presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$38.00.

Sleep Country Canada Stock Performance

Shares of ZZZ stock opened at C$28.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.48. Sleep Country Canada has a one year low of C$23.54 and a one year high of C$41.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Sleep Country Canada Dividend Announcement

Sleep Country Canada ( TSE:ZZZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$207.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$199.74 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sleep Country Canada will post 3.379454 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is currently 28.67%.

Insider Transactions at Sleep Country Canada

In other news, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft purchased 1,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$26.70 per share, with a total value of C$49,982.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$405,012.30.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Featured Stories

