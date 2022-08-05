Russell A. Lee Sells 1,400 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Stock

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) EVP Russell A. Lee sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $56,504.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,271 shares in the company, valued at $293,457.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $40.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $45.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.38.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.40 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 14.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.11%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FIBK. StockNews.com raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 3,738.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 567.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 48.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1,085.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

