Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Receives $27.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Separately, TheStreet cut Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock Performance

Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $18.09 on Tuesday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 12-month low of $15.16 and a 12-month high of $24.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.78. The stock has a market cap of $620.90 million, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group ( NASDAQ:RUTH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $126.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.96 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 9.31%. As a group, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 36.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 26.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,784 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

