Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($2.23) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.23) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($2.20). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sage Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($8.83) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($8.80) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.80) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.55) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.40) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($5.20) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SAGE. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.47.

Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $38.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.93. Sage Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $47.75. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.43.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.12) by ($0.01). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.13% and a negative net margin of 8,162.17%. The business had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.83) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,625,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,088,000 after purchasing an additional 46,762 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,228,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,319,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,835,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,850,000 after purchasing an additional 666,826 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,613,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,412,000 after purchasing an additional 52,028 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,636,000 after purchasing an additional 33,424 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

