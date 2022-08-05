Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,133 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total transaction of $362,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,556,423,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total transaction of $362,296.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,423,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,049 shares of company stock worth $13,746,419. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $191.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $190.31 billion, a PE ratio of 185.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.44.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Salesforce to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.51.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.