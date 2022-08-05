Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating. The stock traded as high as $50.09 and last traded at $48.67, with a volume of 746210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.68.

Separately, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Sanmina from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sanmina by 580.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 562,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,928,000 after acquiring an additional 480,196 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sanmina by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,153,143 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,030,000 after acquiring an additional 248,130 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth $8,365,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sanmina by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,490,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $103,255,000 after acquiring an additional 169,506 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in Sanmina by 455.2% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 178,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,407,000 after acquiring an additional 146,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.03. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.19. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

About Sanmina

(Get Rating)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.