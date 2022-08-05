Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. 18,332 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 176,434 shares.The stock last traded at $22.45 and had previously closed at $22.72.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Sapiens International’s payout ratio is currently 151.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SPNS. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Sapiens International from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sapiens International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

Sapiens International Stock Down 2.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.86.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Sapiens International had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $118.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Sapiens International’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sapiens International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 33,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 214,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

About Sapiens International

(Get Rating)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

