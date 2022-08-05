Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 68.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,960 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 95,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHE opened at $25.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.90. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $32.32.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

