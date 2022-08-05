Scotiabank Increases International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Price Target to C$20.00

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.44% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of International Petroleum from C$17.00 to C$18.25 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Get International Petroleum alerts:

International Petroleum Trading Down 9.3 %

International Petroleum stock opened at C$14.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.49, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.88. International Petroleum has a 1 year low of C$4.98 and a 1 year high of C$16.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.72.

About International Petroleum

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.