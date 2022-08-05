Scotiabank Initiates Coverage on EQT (NYSE:EQT)

Equities research analysts at Scotiabank started coverage on shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EQT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of EQT from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of EQT stock opened at $41.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.64. EQT has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $50.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EQT will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $497,156,000. Forrestal Agricultural Corp acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter worth $183,175,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth about $157,875,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 6,029.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $221,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth about $108,505,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.