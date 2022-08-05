Scotiabank Raises Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Price Target to C$860.00

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$845.00 to C$860.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$825.00 to C$950.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,000.00 to C$1,050.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$760.00 to C$780.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$750.00 to C$725.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$735.00 to C$860.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Fairfax Financial Stock Performance

TSE FFH opened at C$674.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$675.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$658.34. Fairfax Financial has a 1 year low of C$493.00 and a 1 year high of C$716.59.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

