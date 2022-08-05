Serco Group (LON:SRP) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 199 ($2.44) and last traded at GBX 189.40 ($2.32), with a volume of 234478 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 185 ($2.27).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.94 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. Serco Group’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Get Serco Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRP. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Serco Group from GBX 155 ($1.90) to GBX 170 ($2.08) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 175.57 ($2.15).

Serco Group Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Serco Group

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 178.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 153.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 763.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.06.

In other news, insider Rupert Soames sold 574,897 shares of Serco Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.23), for a total value of £1,046,312.54 ($1,282,088.64).

About Serco Group

(Get Rating)

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.